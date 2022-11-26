Next Monday will continue the activity of Group H in the World Cup, when the selective South Korea Y Ghana meet in their second game in Qatar.
This will be one of the most anticipated games of the phase, due to the intensity with which both teams deliver on the pitch.
South Korea
The Asians had a complicated and blocked opening match, drawing 0-0 against their counterpart from Uruguay. A very valuable point against a team that was favorite to qualify for the round of 16 along with Portugal.
Ghana
For their part, the Africans played a great game against Portugal, in a match not suitable for the faint of heart and which ended up going 3-2 to the Lusitanos, but in which they showed that they are a rival to be reckoned with.
City: Al Rayyan
Stadium: Education City Stadium
Match schedule: 14:00 in Spain. 7:00 in Mexico. 10:00 in Argentina. 16:00 in Qatar.
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Television channel: Televisa, TV Azteca
Live stream: Izzi, VIX, TotalPlay and Sky
Transmission channel: TVE Teledeporte
Live stream: World Goal, ZDF, RTVE Play
Television channel: Public TV and TyC Sports
Live stream: TyC Sports
Television channel: Fox Sports
Live stream: Peacock
Television channel: Caracol, RCN, DirecTV
Live stream: On the official pages of Caracol, RCN and on DirecTV Go
Injury news from South Korea
There are no injured Korean players for this commitment.
Ghana Injury News
There are no Ghanaian players injured prior to this match.
Korea 1-0 Ghana
#South #Korea #Ghana #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #forecast
Leave a Reply