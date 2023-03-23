The Colombia selection is ‘warming up’ for what will be their second game of this 2023. The tricolor team will measure their strength with North Korea in a friendly game corresponding to the FIFA date of the month March.

The group trained by the technician Nestor Lawrence is already in Ulsan, city ​​where the preparation match against the Asian team will take place. The Colombia selection He carried out his first full training session this Wednesday, after his trip to seoul.

Nestor Lorenzo era

The Argentine coach landed on the tricolor bench after the elimination of the Colombia team for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. In his presentation as the new coach, Nestor Lawrence stressed the importance of “bring new blood” To achieve the objective of classifying the World Cup 2026.

In his first game in September, the Argentine strategist upheld the tradition of rookies on the bench and achieved an important 4-1 victory against the selected Guatemala. With goals from James Rodríguez, Luis Sinisterra, Rafael Santos Borré, Yáser Asprilla. the era of the gaucho helmsman began.

For the second friendly game, the Colombia selection was forced to come back from 2-0 down before the break with Mexico and managed to take the match by a final score of 2-3. The tricolor managed to turn the score around thanks to the goal scored by Wilmar Barrios and the double of Luis Sinisterra.

Before the start of the World Cup 2022, the national cast played a ‘lightning’ match against the Paraguayan team on North American soil. With a team made up mostly of European football players, the team led by Lawrence took the 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Radamel Falcao Garcia and Davinson Sanchez.

This year, the coffee group measured its strength against USA in a game that ended in a goalless draw and where a large group of players from the Colombian Professional Soccer.

match schedule

For the match against the South Koreans, coach Néstor Lorenzo will seek to maintain his unbeaten streak at the helm of the Colombia selection, Out of four games, they have won three games and have only managed a draw.

This Friday, March 24, from 6:00 in the morning, Colombian time, the ball will start rolling in the stadium Ulsan Munsu Football, where the Colombian National Team could have several new faces. The Argentine coach would be thinking of placing a team with a mix of experienced players and young figures on the pitch.

Record against North Korea

The tricolor has faced the Asian team six times, but their record has not been positive, with only one win, two draws and three losses.

The first clash between the two teams took place in 1994, where the Colombian National Team achieved a 2-2 draw under the direction of Francisco Maturana. A year later, they met again with the Asian team, but this time they fell by the minimum under the leadership of Hernán Darío ‘el Bolillo’ Gómez. In 1996 it was the toughest defeat against the Koreans after a 4-1 loss.

The negative record continued in 2003, where both teams drew 0-0. Two years later, Colombia broke the streak, taking its first victory against South Korea, with goals from Perea and Cortes.

With Jose Nestor Pekerman on the bench, the national team lost 2-1 in a game that was marked by the gesture of Edwin Cardona against an opponent. The last duel between both teams took place in 2019, where the team led by Carlos Queiroz fell 2-1 in seoul.

