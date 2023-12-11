A American fighter plane crashed in the Yellow Sea off the coast of South Korea, during a training flight. This was announced by the United States Forces Korea (USFK), according to which the pilot managed to eject from the aircraft and was recovered in a stretch of sea between the Korean peninsula and the China. His condition is stable. The fighter took off from the US Air Force base in Gusan, in the western part of South Korea. The causes of the accident are being investigated.