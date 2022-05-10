On Tuesday (May 10, 2022), former Attorney General Yoon Suk-yeol was sworn in as the new president of South Korea. In his speech, the leader called on North Korea to stop expansion of the nuclear program. At the ceremony, Yoon hosted a dinner for friends and family. The information is from axios.

Yoon said he will propose to Kim Jong-un the total denuclearization of the country, in exchange for a “audacious plan” for a recovery of the North Korean economy that, according to the South Korean leader, will improve the population’s quality of life.

“North Korea’s denuclearization will go a long way toward bringing lasting peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.”he said.

During his inauguration speech, the South Korean president took a peaceful approach to the neighboring nation. “While North Korea’s nuclear weapons programs pose a threat not only to our security and to Asia, the door for dialogue will remain open so we can peacefully resolve this threat.”said Yoon.

Regarding the relationship with the United States, the South Korean leader said that the North American nation will be the “central axis” of its foreign policy. Yoon stressed the importance of getting closer to the outside world. “Issues beyond North Korea”he said.

Despite the peaceful stance, Yoon stated that “Preventive measures” are needed in case of a North Korean escalation.



Reproduction/Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-yeol poses with his wife