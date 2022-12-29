South Korea: tunnel fire leaves at least five people dead

At least five people died and another 37 were injuredthree of them seriously, this Thursday in an iTunnel fire along highway in Gwacheon, south of Seoulaccording to the South Korean fire service.

The fire started at 1:49 pm (local time) inside a tunnel in Gwacheon, on a highway connecting the port city of Incheon with the city of Seongnam, according to authorities.

At least 6 people reported to have died in expressway tunnel fire in Gwacheon, South Korea. Initial findings showed the fire started after a bus and a truck collided. It quickly spread to the tunnel, causing massive clouds of smoke.pic.twitter.com/Ir1ydXawEz — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) December 29, 2022

According to initial investigations, the fire It would have originated when a truck and a bus collidedwhich caused flames and significant clouds of smoke throughout the tunnel and the death of five people inside their vehiclesincluding the two drivers in the collision.

Another 37 people were injured by smoke inhalation, three of them seriously, according to authorities, who added that the death toll could rise depending on the outcome of the rescue operation.

A A total of 94 trucks and 219 firefighters were deployed in the areaas well as helicopters and the fire was brought under control at 3:18 pm (local time).

