Thursday, December 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

South Korea: tunnel fire leaves at least five people dead

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 29, 2022
in World
0


close

South Korea

The event was recorded in the tunnel in Gwacheon.

Photo:

Capture video – Twitter: @koryodynasty

The event was recorded in the tunnel in Gwacheon.

In the event, which occurred south of Seoul, 37 injuries are also reported.

At least five people died and another 37 were injuredthree of them seriously, this Thursday in an iTunnel fire along highway in Gwacheon, south of Seoulaccording to the South Korean fire service.

(It may interest you: Tension grows between the two Koreas after “provocative act” with drones)

See also  Liberland: the unusual 'nation' with which the mayor of Manizales made an agreement

The fire started at 1:49 pm (local time) inside a tunnel in Gwacheon, on a highway connecting the port city of Incheon with the city of Seongnam, according to authorities.

According to initial investigations, the fire It would have originated when a truck and a bus collidedwhich caused flames and significant clouds of smoke throughout the tunnel and the death of five people inside their vehiclesincluding the two drivers in the collision.

(Also: Two presidents and two dogs: the saga of a political dispute in South Korea)

Another 37 people were injured by smoke inhalation, three of them seriously, according to authorities, who added that the death toll could rise depending on the outcome of the rescue operation.

A A total of 94 trucks and 219 firefighters were deployed in the areaas well as helicopters and the fire was brought under control at 3:18 pm (local time).

See also  China invites Germany to jointly boycott individual countries

Also read:

– The ‘dangerous’ place where Jin, from BTS, will do his military service

– The US and its allies are considering ‘all options’ against North Korea

– South Korea aims to bring a spacecraft to the lunar surface in 2032

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#South #Korea #tunnel #fire #leaves #people #dead

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws today Thursday 29 December 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result