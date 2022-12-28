South Korea plans to invest $441 million (R$2.3 billion) in defense against drones and other aerial military equipment. The decision comes after alleged North Korean aircraft invaded South Korean airspace. Hours later, an Army representative said it was a cluster of birds.

The announcement was made this Wednesday (28.Dec.2022) by the Ministry of Defense of South Korea. Here’s the full of the release, in Korean (905 KB).

The South Korean ministry published the measure in the defense program for the next 5 years (2023-2027). Among the equipment specified in the document are an aerial laser launcher and a drone jammer.

The military project costs US$ 261 billion (R$ 1.3 trillion), divided over the years. However, spending on military equipment must still pass a vote in the South Korean legislature.

“We will strengthen our enormous capacity for punishment and retaliation to be able to destroy important installations anywhere in North Korea”says the statement.

HISTORIC

The dispatch of the aircraft to what they thought were drones came 8 days after North Korea fired 2 ballistic missiles towards the seaaccording to officials in South Korea and Japan.

The missiles were fired two days after North Korea tested, under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un, a high-propelled fuel engine, which was supposed to allow it to launch ballistic missiles faster.

1 month ago North Korea launched a ballistic missile (which follows a predetermined path) considered the country’s longest-range weapon. Officials said the missile was fired towards Japan and landed 200km off the northern island of Hokkaido.