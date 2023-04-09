Yonhap: Seoul will consider options for responding to reports of Washington’s wiretapping of officials

South Korea will consider options for responding to a report about a possible wiretapping of officials by US intelligence agencies, writes yonhap.

Earlier, The New York Times published material stating that secret Pentagon documents that appeared on social networks indicate that Washington was listening to South Korean officials. According to media reports, Seoul insisted that the artillery shells that Korea sold to the United States remain with American soldiers.

As the administration of the South Korean president said at a briefing, the government will consider precedents and similar cases with other countries in order to prepare an appropriate response. At the same time, the position of the authorities on providing assistance to Kyiv has not changed.

According to the agency, the administration held a meeting this morning chaired by new national security adviser Cho Tae-yong to discuss information about the wiretapping. President Yoon Seok-yeol also ordered a thorough analysis of the problem.