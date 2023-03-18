South Korea says it will build a huge facility to manufacture computer chips in the greater Seoul area, with about $230 billion in investment from memory chip giant Samsung Electronics.

The plans were announced by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday and confirmed by the electronics giant.

“We will build the world’s largest new ‘high-tech system semiconductor cluster’ in the Seoul metropolitan area based on large-scale private investment of nearly KRW 300 trillion,” he said.

“In addition, we will grow the ‘semiconductor megacluster’ to the largest in the world in connection with existing memory semiconductor fabrication complexes.”

A government statement said the chip cluster would be located in Gyeonggi province, which is part of the Seoul metropolitan area, and the total investment would be completed in about 20 years.

To protect intellectual property, the country will revise its Industrial Technology Protection Act, according to the statement, which did not offer further details.

Last May, Samsung (SSNLF) outlined a plan to invest more than $350 billion in its business and create tens of thousands of new jobs by 2026. It said it would invest primarily in core businesses such as chip manufacturing and biopharmaceuticals.

It was not immediately clear whether the previously announced investment overlaps with that announced on Wednesday by the government.

Sanjeev Rana, an analyst at CLSA, told CNN that Samsung’s investment plans over the next two decades appear to translate to an average of around 15 trillion won spent annually on its foundry or manufacturing contract, an amount close to its expenditures. of existing annual capital. in that area.

“This is in line with market expectations,” he said.

Samsung is best known for its electronics division, with its popular smartphones and televisions. In recent years, the company has delved even deeper into its role as a supplier of semiconductors, as manufacturers around the world suffer from shortages.

In the area of ​​high-end computer chips, Samsung competes directly with Intel (INTC) and Taiwan’s TSMC.

The vast majority of the world’s advanced microchips are made in just two places, Taiwan and South Korea. Taiwan’s industry is bigger and more dominant, something South Korea is eager to challenge.

Concentrating manufacturing of such crucial chips in just two places has raised concerns about the stability of the global supply chain, especially as South Korea and Taiwan are militarily threatened by neighbors North Korea and China respectively.

In recent years, major economies have expressed concern about the loss of access to semiconductors, particularly with increasing political and economic tension between China and the United States.

Governments including Washington and big companies like Apple have asked semiconductor companies to localize their operations.