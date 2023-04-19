Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Former Russian President Medvedev is furious that South Korea is considering arming Ukraine. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Alexei Maishev

Apparently, South Korea is no longer ruling out an arms delivery to Ukraine. Russia reacted outraged – and threatened North Korea with weapons.

Moscow – Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of RussiaDmitry Medvedev, South Korea has before possible Arms deliveries to Ukraine warned. If that were to happen, South Korea would be involved to some extent in the conflict, the government said in Moscow. The statement is a direct response to statements by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In an interview with the Reuters news agency, the head of state announced South Korean support for the Ukraine could go beyond purely humanitarian and economic aid if Russia continued to attack civilians.

International community in the Ukraine conflict: South Korea is considering supplying arms

“When there is a situation that the international community cannot condone, such as a large-scale attack on civilians, a massacre, or a serious violation of the laws of war, it might be difficult for us to insist solely on humanitarian or financial assistance.” , Yoon told Reuters verbatim. For the first time since the beginning of the Ukraine War that they might want to supply arms to Ukraine. More than a year ago, South Korea completely ruled out providing lethal aid to the country in its fight against Russia.

As a close ally of USA and important manufacturer of artillery ammunition, South Korea has so far tried, despite increasing pressure from the West, to forgo arms deliveries and thus a conflict with Russia. According to the Reuters news agency, one of the reasons for Seoul’s reluctance is the activity of South Korean companies in Russia. Also not to be forgotten is the close relationship between Moscow and North Korea.

Ukraine conflict international: Russia warns South Korea of ​​”involvement”

Medvedev threatened the same connection in view of South Korea’s statements. “New enthusiasts have emerged who want to help our enemies,” he wrote on Twitter. “Until recently, the South Koreans had vehemently asserted that any possibility of supplying lethal weapons to Kiev was completely excluded,” he recalls in his post. “I wonder what the people of this country will say when they see Russia’s latest weapons in the hands of their closest neighbors (…)?” Medvedev asked, alluding to the conflict between North Korea and South Korea. He added: “As the saying goes: quid pro quo”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov formulated a similar point of view to the international press, albeit less drastically. “Unfortunately, Seoul has taken a rather unfriendly position on the whole matter,” he told journalists, referring to the South Korean president’s interview. According to Peskov, the “beginning of arms deliveries” means “indirectly a certain degree of involvement in this conflict”.

South Korea is said to be discussing arms aid for the Ukraine conflict

The question of a possible arms delivery from South Korea to Ukraine was recently raised as part of the investigation into the im US secret documents found on the Internet came up. Pentagon documents that Washington deemed authentic included recorded conversations at the Seoul Presidential Office, which discussed whether South Korea should support Ukraine with arms.

The office of South Korean President Yoon initially described the secret documents as “absurd and false”. However, Secretary of State Park Jin stressed to MPs that “now investigating the matter is of the utmost importance.” There is no subject that cannot be discussed with the United States. (na/afp)