South Korea | The speed skater’s airing cost the two an exemption from the military

South Korea’s roller skating team lost the gold medal at the Asian Games when the team’s anchor blew up too early.

I win celebrating too early is a rather embarrassing mistake, which nevertheless recurs at regular intervals in various sports, even at the top level.

However, the consequences of a mistake are rarely as great as for the South Korean speed skater With Jung Cheol-won.

The men’s 3,000-meter roller skating relay was contested on Monday at the Asian Games in Huangzhou, China. Approaching the finish line in the top position, Jung made the mistake of venting a little too early, and the South Korean team of three lost the victory to Taiwan by a difficult 0.01 seconds.

in South Korea The Asian Games championship also entitles you to exemption from military service. South Korean men must serve in the military for 18 months by the age of 28.

Jung and his teammates Choi In-ho have not completed their service yet. Thus, premature venting cost them their release.

“I made a pretty big mistake. I didn’t come to the finish line at full speed, I let my guard down too early. I am very sorry,” Jung said, according to the news agency Reuters.

Of the two, Choi still has a chance to reach the exemption for the 2026 Asian Games due to his age.

One of South Korea’s most famous sports stars is, among other things, a soccer player Son Heung-min has achieved exemption from service through the Asian Games. Son helped the South Korean team become champions in 2018.