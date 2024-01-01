Tuesday, January 2, 2024
South Korea | The South Korean opposition leader was stabbed in the neck

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
South Korea | The South Korean opposition leader was stabbed in the neck

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was attacked in the city of Busan.

South Korea the leader of the largest opposition party Lee Jae-myung's was attacked in the port city of Busan on Tuesday, according to news agency Yonhap Reuters.

Lee was stabbed in the neck by an unknown man as he toured the construction site of Busan's future airport.

The man who attacked Lee was arrested on the spot. Lee has been transported to the hospital.

