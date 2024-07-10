South Korea | The politician linked the increase in male suicide attempts to the employment of women: “a society dominated by women”

South Korea|According to the Korean politician, due to the high employment rate of women, it is more difficult for men to find work and a spouse.

From South Korea a politician Kim Ki-duk criticized in Korea for linking male suicides with women’s employment, reports among others, the Seoul correspondent of the British broadcasting company BBC.

According to Kim, who works as a city councilor in Seoul, due to the high employment rate of women, it is more difficult for men to find work and a spouse.

According to Kim, South Korea has become a “female-dominated society”, which may be “partially responsible for the higher rate of male suicide attempts”.

According to Kim, the solution would be to ensure that “both men and women have equal opportunities”.

South Korea has both high suicide rates and high gender inequality in the statistics of the world’s wealthy countries.

Women are paid an average of 29 percent less in South Korea. 20 percent of Korean parliamentarians and 29 percent of local politicians are women.

Kim came to his conclusions after studying the number of suicide attempts on the Hanjo bridges in Seoul.

The number of suicide attempts had increased from 430 in 2018 to 1,035 in 2023. The proportion of men who tried had risen from 67 percent to 77 percent.

Professor of Mental Health at Yonsei University in Seoul Song In Han’s according to the rapid rise in suicide statistics, it is worth investigating, but it is a shame that Kim made it into a conflict between the sexes.

“It is dangerous and reckless to make such a claim without sufficient evidence,” says Song.

for the BBC Kim commented that his intention was not to criticize the “female-dominated society”, but he was just giving his own opinions on some of its consequences.

Kim’s comments were not the first time unscientific solutions to Korea’s fertility problems were presented in Korea.

Last month, another Korean politician published a series of articles in which he recommended that young women do gymnastics and pelvic floor exercises in order to increase the birth rate.

Likewise, a think tank under the country’s government in June suggestedthat girls would start school earlier than boys, so that young women and men could feel more attracted to each other as parents.

Korean Women’s Union Leader Yuri Kim criticized the debate in harsh words to the BBC.

“Blaming women’s employment for our country’s equality problems only prolongs inequality in our country,” Yuri stated.