Tuesday, November 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

South Korea | The police arrived at the crash site in Seoul only 85 minutes after the major accident

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 6, 2022
in World Europe
0

The local police chief was wasting time sitting in traffic, even though he would have walked faster.

6.11. 23:56

The police the chain of command and the reaction of its leaders to the major accident a week ago arouses growing criticism and anger in South Korea.

“The details revealed are so outrageous that they call into question the police’s public duty to protect the public in an emergency,” The Korea Herald newspaper write in his Monday editorial.

A total of 156 people were crushed to death at a Halloween party in the Itaewon district of Seoul a week ago on Saturday night.

The police own data revealed today, Sunday, that its first unit arrived at the scene in the Itaewon district only 85 minutes after the catastrophic crowding. About that tells among others the news agency Yonhap.

The unit was dispatched by the local police chief. He arrived to lead the police response very late, because he necessarily wanted to drive his car from the restaurant to dinner. The streets were so crowded that walking would have been much faster. He has since been suspended from his post.

See also  "Generation Nintendo" has too weak skeletons - do not survive military boot camp

The local police chief has also been accused of informing the top police chief of the Seoul metropolitan area too slowly. On the other hand, the top police director at the national level was sleeping and could not be contacted for two hours.

Already before it has been known that the police received worried calls about the imminent danger that people sensed for almost four hours before the decisive moment of the accident. Eventually, the crowd fell on top of each other in the packed alley a bit like dominoes.

#South #Korea #police #arrived #crash #site #Seoul #minutes #major #accident

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

At least 19 people lost their lives in a plane crash in Tanzania

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.