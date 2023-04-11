Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo made the remarks as he left for Washington ahead of President Yoon Sok Yul’s official visit to the United States on April 26, and stressed that the two countries’ alliance remains strong..

Several documents have recently surfaced on social media containing a partial picture dating back a month ago of the war in Ukraine, including a document detailing internal discussions between South Korean officials about US pressure on Seoul to help supply Ukraine with weapons. .

“Both countries agree that a lot of the published information is distorted,” Kim told reporters, adding that the report on South Korea was “incorrect.”“.

He gave no further details about the incorrect part of the document.

The undated document said South Korea had agreed to sell artillery shells to help the United States restock its stockpiles, stressing that the “end user” should be the US military. But at the domestic level, senior South Korean officials feared that the United States would divert the missiles to Ukraine .

South Korea said that its laws prevent the supply of weapons to countries involved in conflicts, which means that it cannot send weapons to Ukraine. .

The US report appeared to be based in part on intelligence intercepted by communications, which indicates that the United States may have been spying on South Korea, one of its most important allies. .

Kim said the reports would have no impact on South Korea’s alliance with the United States.

“The United States is the country with the best intelligence capabilities in the world, and since (Yeon’s) inauguration, we have exchanged information in almost all sectors,” Kim added.“.

Earlier, the South Korean Ministry of Defense said that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held telephone talks with his South Korean counterpart today, during which they discussed media reports that reported leaking of classified US documents recently..

The ministry added that the US secretary pledged during the phone talks, which took place at his request, to communicate and closely cooperate with South Korea..