New cases of coronavirus in South Korea fell to less than 400 today, Saturday, as the government decided to ease social distancing restrictions.

The country recorded 362 new cases of Covid19-, including 345 local infections, which brings the total number of cases to 83,199, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Seven deaths were also recorded, bringing the total death toll to 1514.

Today, Saturday, the toll decreased from 403 cases the day before and 504 cases on Thursday, when the number of new cases rose to the highest level in 15 days despite strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, such as the nationwide ban for gatherings of five or more people.

The government decided to ease social distancing restrictions to Level 2 – the third highest of the five-level system – for the greater Seoul metropolitan area and 1.5 level for other regions, starting Monday.