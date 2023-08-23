South Korea | The Chinese man fled to South Korea on a jet ski

A Chinese man navigated across the Yellow Sea to South Korea using a compass and binoculars. The man is believed to be Chinese activist Pyong Kwon.

in South Korea a man who had fled to the country from China on a jet ski has been arrested, reports the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The man is believed to be a Chinese activist Pyong Kwon.

He had been caught near Incheon, where he had gotten stuck with his jet ski and called for help. The South Korean coast guard had not identified the man, but arrested him on suspicion of illegal entry last Wednesday.

According to the Coast Guard, the man had crossed the Yellow Sea using only binoculars and a compass.

He had set off from the Chinese province of Shandong, from where the journey by sea to Incheon is about 300 kilometers.

According to the Coast Guard, the man was wearing a life jacket and a helmet. In addition, he had five barrels of fuel in the back of his jet ski at the start of the trip.

“He refueled along the way and threw the empty barrels into the sea,” the coast guard said, according to the BBC.

Male identity has not been confirmed, but a representative of the non-profit organization Dialogue China Dae-seon Lee according to Kwon, 35, has fled China.

Kwon had been in prison in China after criticizing the president Xi Jinping publicly.

According to Lee, Kwon plans to apply for asylum either in South Korea or in a third country.

According to the BBC, China has tightened measures in recent years to prevent activists from leaving the country.

Various escape attempts have been seen, but the BBC calls the jet ski abduction perhaps the most daring escape of modern times.