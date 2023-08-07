South Korea | The approaching typhoon ended the world’s largest scout camp, the Finns are waiting on the ground through the storm

South Korea ends the heat-affected camp early. The Finnish scouts will move to the shelters on Tuesday and will not fly out until after Saturday.

South Korea the government has decided to end the world’s largest scout camp, which was affected by the heat and criticized for its inadequate arrangements, reports news agency AFP.

“The World Organization of Scouting received confirmation from the South Korean government this morning. “Due to the expected landfall of Typhoon Khanun, all participants will leave the camp ahead of time,” said a press release from the world organization of scouting, according to AFP.

The Scouts of Finland also announced the end of the camp in their press release on Monday.

The reason for the suspension of the camp is a typhoon moving off Japan, which is now moving towards Korea and, according to forecasts, will reach the peninsula and the camp in Saemangeum on August 10.

More than 40,000 scouts from more than 170 countries will participate in the World Jamboree 2023 camp. About 900 Finns will participate in the camp.

The camp, which started on August 1, was supposed to last until August 12.

Finland according to the scouts, the Finns who participated in the camp will move to pre-planned shelters tomorrow. The dismantling of the camp starts on Monday.

“At the moment, everything is fine with the team, and leaving prematurely is only a preparation for the future,” says the Finnish scouts’ press release.

Communication and marketing manager of the Scouts of Finland Anna Koroma-Mikkolan according to it is not yet known where the camp shelter is located.

“The organizing organization is currently planning this transfer,” says Koroma-Mikkola.

According to him, the Finns in the camp are staying in South Korea according to the original schedule and flying home after Saturday.

“Tents are being packed and unpacked there right now and during this day. So there is no acute emergency there. Tomorrow [tiistaina] should be transferred.”

The World Scout Organization has called on the South Korean government to provide resources to relocate the camp. There are tens of thousands of scouts in the area, and a lot of equipment is needed to transport them.

According to AFP, the country’s presidential office hinted on Monday that the camp participants might be moved to the capital Seoul for the rest of the camp as the typhoon approaches.

According to the news agency Yonhap, all the program of the camp has been canceled for Monday afternoon and the participants will leave the camp area on Tuesday.

Camp the arrangements attracted criticism during the last week. In addition, the region has suffered from intense heat. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered emergency aid to the camp on Friday, for example related to food and water supply. On Saturday, the country’s government announced that the inadequate sanitary facilities in the camp will be repaired with the help of 700 additional workers.

On Saturday, it was reported that the British and American participants of the camp decided to leave the camp after a demonstration of about a hundred people that took place the night before Saturday.

in East Asia the roaring typhoon Khanun already caused destruction in Japan last week. According to news agencies AFP and Reuters, the typhoon caused the death of one person in Okinawa on Wednesday.

At this moment, Khanun is moving Accuweather service along the south side of the main islands of Japan towards the north. During the next few days, the storm will move over Japan’s southernmost main island, Kyūshū, and is forecast to reach the Korean peninsula on Thursday.