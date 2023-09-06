South Korea | Tens of thousands of teachers demonstrated because of the suicide of their colleagues

According to South Korea’s Ministry of Education, unfounded reports of child abuse in schools have increased.

About 50,000 teachers gathered to demonstrate in Seoul, South Korea on Monday.

The news agency Reuters, the British broadcasting company reported on the matter, among others BBC and an American news channel CNN.

Some of the teachers have said that they have been harassed by students and their parents.

The reason for the protest was the incident in which a young teacher committed suicide in the campus area in July. Before his death, he had expressed his concern about the complaints made by the students’ parents.

The death created a strong movement, and many have opened up about how powerless they are in front of students and their parents.

“In addition to the lessons, the workload is unnecessarily heavy, and there are too many complaints from students and parents,” one teacher who participated in the protest told Reuters.

“They [valitukset] have been a widespread problem throughout my 15-year teaching career,” he continued.

A woman laid a carnation in memory of a dead teacher on Monday.

President Yoon Suk-yeol has ordered officials to listen to teachers’ demands and work to protect their rights.

The Ministry of Education has also promised to improve communication between teachers and parents.

“The number of indiscriminate reports of abuse against children has increased, because the rights of students have been emphasized too much, and the rights of teachers have not been respected,” the ministry stated in its statement.

According to Reuters, over the past six years, 100 public school teachers have committed suicide in South Korea. The information is from June.

According to data from the World Health Organization WHO and OECD, South Korea’s suicide rate is the highest among developed countries.