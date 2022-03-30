South Korea successfully tested a solid-fuel rocket for the first time today. an important step to deploy more satellites in the future reconnaissance at a time marked by repeated missile tests from its northern neighbor.

The South Korean Defense Ministry reported in a statement that the test was carried out on a floating platform located in the waters of the Yellow Sea (called the West Sea in the two Koreas) near the test center that the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) has in Taean, 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul.

The success of this test is a milestone “in strengthening the independent defense capabilities of the Republic of Korea Army (official name of the country) in the countryside

of space reconnaissance and surveillance at a very critical time marked for the recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea,” the text states.

The statement and the video provided by Defense certify that the test, which was attended by Defense Minister Suh Wook, served to verify the operation of the solid fuel engine, the correct separation of the phases of the rocket and the so-called “control of attitude” of the last phase of the projectile.

The Ministry, which already pointed out in February that would test solid fuel technology this month based on its plan to put satellites into orbitWith this system in 2024, he insisted today on its benefits compared to liquid fuel, which is more expensive in terms of manufacturing, development and agility in deployment.

Defense hopes that the development of a space rocket of this type will serve to “deploy small satellites or multiple microsatellites in low Earth orbit” in order to later transfer this technology to the private sector and revitalize the domestic aerospace sector.

Today’s launch comes after Seoul and Washington agreed last year to remove restrictions on the range of South Korean projectiles (including ballistic missiles), previously limited to 800 kilometers.

The test also comes at a time marked by North Korea’s repeated projectile tests (it has 12 this year, a record number), including that of an ICBM missile – the first of its kind since 2017. last week and other similar tests that Pyongyang says are related precisely to the development of new surveillance satellites.

The advances shown by both neighbors in the aerospace and military fields in recent times show an important military escalation in the peninsula.

