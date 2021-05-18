South Korea Study: Erectile drug residues in Seoul wastewater grow on weekends in nightclub area – Sewage treatment plants do not break down drugs

According to the researchers, the authorities should quickly map out the risks of increasing residues of erectile drugs in the water cycle and how the drug could be prevented from entering the environment.

Researchers have found that significantly higher concentrations of erectile drug residues are measured in the wastewater of Gangnam, a well-known nightclub area in the South Korean capital, Seoul, than elsewhere in Seoul.

According to news agency AFP, researchers have found that concentrations in Gangnam wastewater are 31 percent higher than in areas without lively nightlife. The research results were reported in the scientific In Scientific Reports in the beginning of May.

Wastewater residues of phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors (PDE-5i) used in erectile drugs were measured. The researchers say the residues are so large that drugs are likely to be sold a lot without prescriptions required by law.

The researchers are concerned that local wastewater treatment plants do not appear to remove much PDE-5i residues from the water, causing the drug to end up in the area’s environment.

According to the researchers, the authorities should quickly identify the risks of increasing PDE-5i residues in the water cycle and how the drug could be prevented from entering the environment.

Erectile Dysfunction are big business in South Korea and other developed countries.

According to AFP, 23 percent of South Korean men between the ages of 30 and 39 suffer from erection problems.