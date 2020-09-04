The economy has hardly lost any of its dynamism so far. That drives the courses in Seoul. In addition, the government is pursuing an ambitious economic plan – the “New Deal” makes South Korea more digital and greener. By Jörg Billina, Euro am Sonntag

S.South Korea has a lot of experience in dealing with infectious diseases. That happened in 2003 SARS-Virus wide. Twelve years later it was time to get MERS under control. The authorities therefore knew how to react quickly to Covid-19. Both the legal requirements and the technical possibilities were already in place at the time of the outbreak to carry out tests nationwide, to screen, track and treat sick people.

The successful corona management – around 300 people have died so far – is one reason why South Korea’s leading index Kospi has increased by around 60 percent since its low in March. Compared to other countries, such as the USA, the country does significantly better in the stress test. Even if the number of cases in Seoul, Daegu and Busan has risen sharply again in the past few days and the government assesses the situation as “serious”: There are many indications that the stock market rally is not over yet. Asia’s fourth largest and twelfth largest economy in the world is very likely to continue to emerge from the pandemic without a nationwide lockdown, strict curfews and production interruptions.

It’s not just the expertise of government and health authorities that motivates investors to get started. The country with 51 million inhabitants is generally an attractive location. After the Korean War ended in 1953, South Korea was still one of the poorest countries in the world. Thanks to a growth-oriented economic policy, it has developed rapidly and has narrowed the gap to the established industrialized countries. Today the average annual per capita income is more than $ 31,000.

South Korea is also a global player. With a volume equivalent to 459 billion euros, it ranks 7th in the table of the world’s largest exporting nations. China takes 26 percent of exports, twelve percent go to the USA.

The economic upswing made companies such as Samsung Electronics, Celltrion Healthcare and SK Hynix strong. They are among the leading providers in their industries – and are usually highly weighted in Korea equity funds such as the JP Morgan Korea Equity Fund (see investor info).

The opportunities of an engagement are offset by manageable risks. Thanks to the lessons learned from the Asian crisis in the late 1990s, Korea’s banks and companies are largely financially sound.

OECD top spot

A corona-related wave of insolvencies as in many other countries is therefore not to be expected. In addition, the government of President Moon Jae-in launched a stimulus package worth 180 billion euros at an early stage. While overall economic output in the USA, Europe and Japan is slumped, South Korea’s gross domestic product will shrink by just 1.2 percent this year, according to a forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) even expects a minus of 0.8 percent. If so, South Korea would be the strongest economy of all 37 member states of the OECD in 2020. In the coming year an increase of more than three percent is expected.

Smart offensive

Special course fantasies are sparked by the “Korea New Deal” presented by the government in July. It is a blueprint for the next 100 years, says Moon Jae-in. The president wants to transform the country into a digital powerhouse. According to Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), the government is investing a lot of money in the digital infrastructure of educational institutions, transport systems and hospitals, among other things. The forced use of artificial intelligence is intended to optimize the company’s process and quality management. The government also wants to significantly improve the protection of companies against cyber attacks.

Another focus of the program, which is expected to create 1.9 million new jobs over the next five years, is the promotion of renewable energies. South Korea is striving to take a leading role in the fight against climate change internationally, says Moon Jae-in. Green residential complexes and green factories are to be built. One particularly wants to promote the development of environmentally friendly vehicles.

Hyundai Motors is one of the companies that play an important role in the implementation of the “Korea New Deal”. The company plans to sell one million electric vehicles at home and abroad by 2025. That would correspond to a world market share of ten percent.

The Naver web portal also supports the government’s economic goals. The Internet giant known as “Google Korea” wants to provide Korean companies with collected data and digital know-how in order to make them “smarter”. It is quite possible that South Korea will climb further up the table of the world’s largest economies.



