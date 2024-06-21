Yonhap: South Korea is considering the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine

South Korea is considering the possibility of starting to supply weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) as a response to Russia’s rapprochement with the DPRK. The Yonhap agency reported this on June 20, citing Presidential National Security Adviser and former South Korean Ambassador to Russia Chang Ho Jin.

The statement came against the backdrop of the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea on June 19. It took place during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang. This agreement involves assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties.

We will also make appropriate decisions that are unlikely to please the current leadership of South Korea Vladimir Putin

Putin also emphasized Moscow’s readiness to take retaliatory measures to Seoul’s actions. The next day, the South Korean Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Georgy Zinoviev, citing the fact of signing an agreement with the DPRK.

Korean scholar Asmolov: it is premature to talk about Seoul starting to supply weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

At the moment, it is premature to talk about the start of arms supplies from South Korea to Ukraine; it is necessary to wait until the country’s President Yun Seok-yeol publicly formulates his position on this issue. Leading researcher at the Center for Korean Studies at the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences (ICSA RAS) Konstantin Asmolov spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Former Ambassador Chan Ho-jin is not the person who has the right to speak on behalf of the entire state. If President Yun Seok Yeol repeats this, then we can start to worry seriously,” the expert explained. He also stressed that Moscow and Seoul will try to clarify their positions and explain themselves before making further decisions.

According to Asmolov, South Korea and Russia can send special envoys to each other to coordinate their position on Ukraine or even use closed diplomatic channels.

South Korea wants to become one of the top five arms exporters

Asmolov also recalled that South Korea has significant armed forces and the potential to supply weapons, and one of the tasks of President Yun Seok-yeol is to strengthen the country’s position as one of the main arms exporters in the world.

In terms of size, the South Korean army is tied for sixth or seventh place in the world, and in terms of arms exports, Seoul is in eighth place, and President Yoon Seok-yeol would very much like to bring it to fourth Konstantin AsmolovLeading Researcher at the Center for Korean Studies, ICSA RAS

Probably, those types of weapons that South Korea is currently supplying to Poland are being prepared for export to Ukraine. In particular, in July 2022, Warsaw decided to purchase K2 Black Panther tanks, K9 Thunder self-propelled artillery mounts (self-propelled guns) and F-50 fighter jets from Seoul.

As the Yonhap agency notes, South Korea may be considering supplies of 155-mm shells to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Back in December last year, The Washington Post (WP) wrote about the US’s alleged plans to purchase about 330 thousand shells of this type from the South Korean side and send them to Ukraine.

In this case, Seoul would supply more shells than all European countries combined. However, the information was denied by the South Korean authorities.

The friendliest of unfriendly countries

Russia is ready to give a tough response if Seoul decides to supply weapons to Kyiv. Asmolov suggested that this could be expressed in “a greater and demonstratively open level of cooperation with North Korea,” as well as “tough measures that could also begin to affect South Korean business.”

He summarized that in this case, “the attitude towards Seoul will begin to resemble Moscow’s attitude towards other countries that have the status of unfriendly.”

However, the expert noted that the Russian authorities officially call South Korea “the most friendly of unfriendly countries” and adhere to a special approach in relations with Seoul. This is due to the fact that President Yoon Seok-yeol has for a very long time resisted American pressure to transfer lethal weapons to Kyiv. “During his visit to Ukraine, he was even specially taken to Bucha and Irpen,” added the Korean scholar.

However, now South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol is under pressure from many Western countries, and his freedom of action in Russian and Chinese directions is narrowing.

South Koreans really hope that the SVO will somehow end and everything will return to normal, and they, perhaps, will clean up the business that has completely left Konstantin AsmolovLeading Researcher at the Center for Korean Studies, ICSA RAS

The Korean scholar concluded that “Seoul will be forced to take some measures and the question is how and to what extent they will push it,” which may be influenced by both the position of the United States and the internal political situation in South Korea itself.