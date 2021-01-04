South Korea South Korea’s population shrank last year for the first time

The country’s population declined last year by 20,838 inhabitants.

Population declined in South Korea for the first time in 2020, according to news agency AFP.

According to the country’s Interior Ministry, as of December 31, South Korea had a population of 50,829,023, which is 20,838 people less than a year earlier.

South Korea’s life expectancy is one of the longest in the world, but birth rates have been declining in the country for years.

Last year, 275,815 people were born and 307,764 died in South Korea.

Terrestrial the Ministry of Interior has called for fundamental changes in the country’s government policy regarding the well-being and education of residents.

“In areas with poor economic, medical and educational infrastructure, the situation is particularly exacerbated,” the ministry said.

Since 2006, South Korea has spent about $ 166 billion to increase the birth rate. Despite the efforts, the country’s population is projected to decline from the current nearly 51 million to 39 million by 2067.

At that time, the median age of the population was projected to be 62 years.

Experts According to him, there are several reasons for this phenomenon, including rising costs related to raising children and fixed prices.

Another key reason is considered to be the burden on working mothers: while one should advance in one’s career, a woman in South Korea is still often responsible for housework and childcare.