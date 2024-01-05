Friday, January 5, 2024
South Korea issued an evacuation order for civilians on the two islands after North Korea fired artillery shells

January 5, 2024
South Korea | South Korea issued an evacuation order for civilians on the two islands after North Korea fired artillery shells

According to Yonhap, the evacuation order for the Yeonpyeong island group was first issued at noon and a second time at 1:30 p.m. local time at the request of the South Korean military.

South Korea has issued an evacuation order for civilians in the Yeonpyeong group of islands off the country's west coast and Baengnyeong island after North Korea fired about 200 artillery shells from its west coast. News agencies, among others, report on the matter Yonhap and AFP.

Local authorities in Yeonpyeong, on the Yellow Sea near the border with North Korea, told AFP that civilians were being asked to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

According to Yonhap, the evacuation order for the Yeonpyeong island group was first issued at noon and a second time at 1:30 p.m. local time at the request of the South Korean military.

