South Korea | South Korea fired warning shots on the inter-Korean border – at least the third clash in a short time

South Korea|North Korean soldiers had crossed the border between the two countries momentarily.

of South Korea the army fired warning shots at North Korean soldiers on the inter-Korean border, Reuters and AFP news agencies say.

The warning shots were fired after North Korean soldiers had briefly crossed the border between the two countries the night before Friday, Finnish time. The soldiers retreated back to the North Korean side after firing warning shots.

According to Reuters, this is at least the third similar case this month. South Korea last fired warning shots on Tuesday this week, when several North Korean soldiers crossed the border.

North Korea has been in the news headlines this week when the president of Russia Vladimir Putin visited the country. Putin and the dictator of North Korea Kim Jong-un concluded an agreement on a strategic partnership at the meeting.

According to Putin, the agreement includes a record of mutual aid if another country is attacked.

Putin said on Thursday that he does not rule out supplying weapons to North Korea. Putin specifically referred to the delivery of missiles.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken and the Foreign Minister of South Korea Cho Tae-yul said, according to Reuters, early on Friday Finnish time that they condemn the agreement drawn up by Russia and North Korea.

According to the foreign ministers, the agreement is a serious threat to peace and stability in the region. Blinken and Tae-yul plan to monitor the situation closely.