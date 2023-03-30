Thursday, March 30, 2023
South Korea | South Korea continues to ban the import of fish products from the Fukushima area

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
As a result of the accident, radioactive water broke down the emergency wall surrounding the nuclear power plant, and contaminated water was able to leak into the plant’s surroundings.

12 years then the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident caused South Korea to ban the import of fish products from a large part of Japan due to the radiation risk.

South Korea’s state news agency Yonhap reports that the ban will continue for all seafood that originates from the Fukushima area.

According to Reuters, South Korea’s presidential office announced the decision on Thursday local time. The matter was reported by Reuters.

Fukushima 1 nuclear power plant had an accident when a tidal wave caused by an earthquake hit it in March 2011. The core of three reactors melted, and radioactive emissions spread into the environment.

It is suspected that hundreds of tons of contaminated water leaked from the power plant every day.

Decommissioning the power plant will take 30–40 years, and it is estimated to cost several billion euros.

