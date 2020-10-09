A skyscraper is on fire in the South Korean city of Ulsan. Dozens of people are said to be trapped. A video shows the inferno of flames.

Circulating since Thursday evening (CET) Videos and photos on Twitter, the the Flame inferno demonstrate. As a result, the entire 33-story facade is on fire. As the image writes, Asian media report dozens of people trapped on the 28th floor and above. More than 20 people are said to be stuck. The imposing building is said to be the Samhwan Art-Nouveau Tower.

So far (as of Thursday evening, 9 p.m.) it is not known whether there were fatalities or serious injuries. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap could the fire Department – which is in action with a large number – several hundred residents from the Flames to free. About 50 people were brought to hospitals with smoke inhalation.

How Yonhap further reported, the fire Department the Major fire on and in the 110 meter high building meanwhile brought under control. The portal Busan.com writes out loud imagethat the fire probably broke out around 11 p.m. on the twelfth floor of the skyscraper.

The fire brigade is currently supposed to comb the building for possible victims and survivors. Ulsan is located in the south-east of South Korea and is the eighth largest city in the country with around 1.17 million inhabitants. (pm)