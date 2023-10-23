The agreement was announced in a press conference published on the South Korean National Oil Corporation blog as South Korean President Yeon Suk-yeol visits Riyadh for talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and to attend other business events.

The Korean oil company said that by storing Aramco oil in its facilities, it will be able to enhance energy security.

It was not immediately possible to obtain a comment from Aramco.

The South Korean President’s office said on Sunday that the oil will be stored at a facility in the coastal city of Ulsan in southeastern Korea.

He added that Korea also obtained the right to buy stored oil preferentially in emergency situations and will receive a rental fee for the five-year period.

South Korea is the fifth largest buyer of crude oil in the world, and Saudi Arabia is its number one supplier.