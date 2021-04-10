The South Korean corporation Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) showed a prototype of the 4 ++ generation fighter KF-21 Boramae (translated from Korean – “Hawk”), formerly known as the KF-X. Corresponding YouTube video published South Korean Military Channel, reported by The Drive.

For the first time, the plane will take off in 2022. The development of the initial version of the fighter will be completed by 2026. By 2028, the Air Force (Air Force) of the Republic of Korea plans to receive 40 units of KF-21 Boramae. By 2032, the number of aircraft will reach 120.

The new aircraft will replace the F-4E Phantom II and F-5E / F Tiger II and complement the F-35 Lightning II, F-15K Slam Eagle and F-16C / D. The Drive notes that the KF-21 Boramae will not be a completely stealth fighter, but will fill the gap between the F-35 Lightning II and the F-16C / D. Gradually, the unobtrusive characteristics of the new aircraft will improve.

South Korea will produce 65 percent of the KF-21 Boramae components, including avionics, control systems and radar. Each fighter will receive a pair of American General Electric F414-GE-400K engines.

The cost of the KF-21 Boramae program is $ 7.9 billion, 20 percent of which is in Indonesia.

The publication writes that by 2030 South Korea plans to become the seventh largest aviation industry in the world.

In September 2020 TASS, citing the South Korean Defense Development Agency, said that the Republic of Korea has begun assembling a prototype multirole KF-X fighter.

According to open information, the KF-X belongs to the 4 ++ generation fighters. A distinctive feature of the Korean aircraft will be a radar with an active phased antenna array and the ability to accelerate to a speed of 1.81 Mach number. The fighter must carry up to 7.7 tons of weapons and have a flight range (without refueling) up to 2.9 thousand kilometers.