By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) – Five North Korean drones flew over South Korea on Monday, with the South Koreans responding by sending in jets and attack helicopters and opening fire to try to shoot down the North Korean aircraft, they said. the South Korean military.

As part of its response, the South Korean military has also sent surveillance aircraft into North Korea to photograph its military installations, a South Korean military official said.

“This is a clear act of provocation by the North that violates our airspace,” a South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff official Lee Seung-o told a briefing.

One of the five North Korean drones flew near the South Korean capital Seoul and the others flew close to the country’s west coast.

Lee said the South Korean military “operated assets to shoot down” the drones.

He did not say whether any drones were shot down, but Yonhap news agency later reported that the South Korean military fired around 100 rounds but failed to shoot down any. Lee said South Korea initially fired “warning shots” when it first detected the drones.

One of the drones was seen returning to North Korea, while South Korea lost track of the other four, Yonhap reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korean reconnaissance aircraft flew to the North to take action shots corresponding to North Korean drone flights, Lee said, suggesting North Korean drones were also made for reconnaissance.

Relations between North Korea and US ally South Korea have been bad for decades, but have recently become even more strained after a new conservative government took over in South Korea and North Korea continues its programs. nuclear and missile.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee)