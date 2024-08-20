SpaceX to Launch Geostationary Satellite for South Korea in 2027

The South Korean Aerospace Agency has selected the Falcon 9 rocket of the American company SpaceX to launch the multi-purpose geostationary communications satellite GEO-KOMPSAT-3 in the second half of 2027. This reports SpaceNews.

The 3.7-tonne satellite was developed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute and the Korea Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute to replace the GEO-Kompsat-1 spacecraft, which was launched in 2010 from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on a European Ariane 5 rocket.

The development of GEO-KOMPSAT-3 began in 2021. The cost of creating the device is $309 million.

Previously, the South Korean side has repeatedly chosen SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket to launch its own spacecraft.