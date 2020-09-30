Doctors in South Korea detected 113 cases of coronavirus infection per day, 93 of them occurred in the country, reports TASS.

As a result, the total number of infected people reached 23 812, the total number of deaths reached 413. The mortality rate in the republic is 1.73%, a total of 21 590 people have recovered.

The authorities have tightened quarantine measures in crowded places amid a long period of holidays, the agency said.

Despite this, millions of people traveled around the country to visit relatives and spend the holidays.