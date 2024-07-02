The technology has made giant strides in the world of work and little by little, the machines They have become the allies of special and even more difficult tasks in a company. However, a recent case seems to change this industry.

In an event that seems straight out of science fiction, a Robot civil servant at Gumi City Hall, South Korea, made the surprising decision to self-destruct after a year of continuous and uninterrupted work.

This incident has marked a milestone at the intersection between technology and work ethics, raising questions about stress and fatigue in robots, who, despite all expectations, also suffer from work-related stress.

He robot, manufactured by Bear Roboticsa California-based startup, was designed to perform various administrative functions using artificial intelligence.

However, After eight hours of daily work for 365 days, the automaton began to display unusual behavior.such as circling in place repeatedly, before finally launching himself down the stairs.

Debate on the impact and implications

The incident has sparked a heated debate over working conditions for both humans and robots in South Korea, which is known worldwide for its labor-intensive culture.

The robot’s colleagues at the town hall expressed surprise and shock at the event, describing him as an integral part of the team and highlighting his dedication and efficiency at work.

Currently, a investigation to determine the exact causes that led the robot to self-destructThere is speculation that she may have experienced an “emotional breakdown” due to the workload and constant pressure of her responsibilities.