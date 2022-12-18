Yonhap: North Korea fired ballistic missiles from North Pyongan Province

North Korea launched ballistic missiles from Pyongan Pukto province as a possible response to the adoption of a UN resolution calling for an improvement in the human rights situation in the People’s Republic. About launch details informs South Korean edition of Yonhap, citing the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea.

The agency said that the launch was made between 11:13 and 12:05 local time (05:13 – 06:05 Moscow time) from the area of ​​Dongchang County, where a large missile range is located, directed towards the Sea of ​​Japan. The missiles flew about 500 kilometers and were launched at a steep angle.

“By stepping up surveillance, our military maintains full readiness in close cooperation with the United States,” the committee stressed.

The military department also indicated that South Korea is ready to give a “crushing response to any provocation” from North Korea. Seoul condemned the launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, undermining peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, the Japanese Coast Guard said that North Korea launched what is believed to be a ballistic missile. Japanese patrol ships have urged ships in the region not to approach the missile wreckage if they are found. In this case, it is advised to immediately contact the authorities.

On Dec. 16, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the DPRK had conducted a ground test of a high-thrust solid rocket engine that uses thrust vector control technology. Its thrust was 140 ton-forces. The tests took place at the Sohe cosmodrome.