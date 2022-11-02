North Korea fired at least ten different types of missiles on Wednesday, the South Korean military said. The rockets were said to have been launched ‘towards the east and west’. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has ordered a “quick response” to Pyongyang’s most recent “provocations”.

The South Korean military then fired three precision air-to-surface missiles near the sea border where a North Korean ballistic missile had landed earlier in the day. The military said in a statement that South Korea was following its earlier warning that it would “react harshly to any provocation.”

Earlier Wednesday, the military reported that a rare warning of an airstrike had been issued for the remote South Korean island of Ulleung. That happened after North Korea allegedly fired at least three ballistic missiles toward the sea, one of which landed less than 60 kilometers off the south coast.

According to Seoul, it was the first time a ballistic missile fired by North Korea had landed south of the disputed sea border and close to South Korea's territorial waters. The launches were also reported by the Japanese Coast Guard.

The launches came just hours after Pyongyang demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises because such “military indiscretion and provocation can no longer be tolerated.”

Since Monday, the US and South Korea have been carrying out sham strikes with hundreds of fighter jets throughout the day.