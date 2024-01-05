In response to North Korea's shelling, South Korea conducted exercises on islands in the Yellow Sea

The South Korean Armed Forces (AF) conducted exercises in the Yellow Sea in response to shelling from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the waters near the South Korean islands of Yeonpyeongdo and Pangnendo. About it reported local news agency Yonhap.

According to the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff, this is the first time since the signing of the inter-Korean military agreement on September 19, 2018 that marine units stationed in the northwestern islands have conducted naval gunnery training.

Earlier it became known that South Korea announced the evacuation from the island of Yeonpyeongdo in the Yellow Sea due to provocation by the DPRK.

On January 5, the North Korean military fired more than 200 coastal artillery rounds in two hours in the area of ​​the South Korean islands of Pangnendo and Yeonpyeongdo. No damage was recorded on the South Korean side. The shells fell on North Korean territory.