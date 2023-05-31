Home page politics

Split

This photo allegedly shows a rocket being tested with a test satellite at North Korea’s Sohae satellite launch site. The image was provided by state news agency KCNA and its content cannot be independently verified. © Uncredited/KCNA via KNS/AP

North Korea has been pushing ahead with its missile program for many years. Now the launch of a multi-stage rocket briefly triggers an alarm in Seoul, South Korea.

Seoul – According to the military in South Korea, North Korea has fired a multi-stage rocket in a southerly direction, causing uncertainty in the metropolis of Seoul. The General Staff in Seoul announced on Wednesday morning (local time) that it could be a satellite launch vehicle.

Alarm sirens could be heard in the South Korean capital. In text messages, citizens were asked to go to shelters if necessary. The alert was later withdrawn. The Ministry of the Interior said it was a mistake.

North Korea had recently announced an early satellite launch. South Korea and the United States interpreted this as a presumed upcoming test of a missile with ballistic missile technology. UN decisions prohibit North Korea from launching such missiles because they can also be equipped with a nuclear warhead.

After an unprecedented series of missile tests last year, North Korea has again tested multiple missiles and cruise missiles this year. dpa