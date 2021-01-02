The South Korean government has extended until January 17 the special measures aimed at combating coronavirus in Seoul and the districts close to the capital in Gyeonggi province and Incheon city and has increased the level of social distancing in all regions of the country. This was announced on Saturday, January 2, by the Central Headquarters for Disaster Management and Security.

“The government has extended the special measures key to the fight against the virus, as well as the action of level 2.5 social distancing in the metropolitan area and level 2 in all other regions from January 4 to 17,” – quotes “RIA News“Deputy Chief of Staff Kwon Dok Chol.

Recently, the daily increase in cases in the country has been kept at the level of 900-1000 people per day. In December, Seoul introduced an increased level of distancing and a ban on gatherings of five or more people.

Now these and other measures will continue to operate until January 17, and the ban on gatherings will apply to the entire country. At the same time, the Korean authorities are asking residents to refrain from any meetings at all, recalling that the meeting of the four will not necessarily be safe.

As before, there will be closed clubs, bars, karaoke, golf courses, public institutions such as libraries, theaters, galleries. Hotels and resorts can only be two-thirds full, ski resorts one-third full. All religious activities must be conducted online. Further education courses will be allowed, but with a maximum of nine students. Further education courses will be allowed, but with a maximum of nine students.

They will also extend the activities of temporary coronavirus testing points for two weeks. Nursing home residents will be tested every week. To prevent the spread of the “British strain” of COVID-19, all foreigners entering the country will be required to provide the result of a PCR test, and after a 14-day quarantine, pass another test.

On December 25, it became known that the visit of the State Duma delegation to South Korea, which was planned at the end of December, was postponed due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation in the republic.