South Korea mobilized its airspace after at least 5 North Korean drones advanced the border without permission this Monday (26.Dec.2022).

According to the agency Yonhap🇧🇷 South Korea detected “unidentified objects” in the Gyeonggi region, in the northwest of the country, around 10:25 am (local time).

Upon realizing the movement, South Korean authorities fired alerts and sent fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft to intercept the drones. It has not been confirmed whether the devices carried any weapons.

A South Korean fighter KA-1 was also sent, but crashed for unknown reasons in the Hoengseong region, about 140 kilometers east of Seoul. The pilots were not injured.

escalation of attacks

Eight days ago, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea, according to South Korean and Japanese officials. In a statement, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea said the missiles flew about 500 km and landed in the East Sea.

According to Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Toshiro Ino, no damage was reported and the missiles appeared to have landed outside the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The missiles were fired two days after North Korea tested, under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un, a high-propelled fuel engine, which was supposed to allow it to launch ballistic missiles faster.

Exactly 1 month ago, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, that is, one that follows a predetermined trajectory, considered the country’s longest-range weapon. Officials said the missile was fired towards Japan and landed 200km off the northern island of Hokkaido.