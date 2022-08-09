The worst rains in the last 80 years in South Korea have left at least eight dead and six missing and have caused significant flooding in the capital, in addition to leading to North Korea to declare the alert in the south of the country.

many streets of seoul woke up this Tuesday with a post-apocalyptic image, after many people abandoned their vehicles on the road the night before to take refuge from the flash floods, which have affected homes, shops and transport infrastructure such as the subway, among others.

Several areas of Seoul, as well as the port city of Incheon and Gyeonggi province, which surround the capital, recorded more than 100 millimeters of rain per hour during Monday night, reaching 141 millimeters in the Dongjak district. , south of the capital, in what is the heaviest downpour since 1942.

Five of the deaths occurred in the capital, where four people are still missing, while the other three deaths recorded so far took place in Gyeonggi, where two are still missing due to rainfall, according to the latest details collected by the local agency of Yonhap news.

A man walks near a rain-damaged street in Seoul. See also China asks the US for more flexibility to improve relations with North Korea Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

minimize damage

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol traveled Tuesday to a semi-basement apartment where a family of three died after presiding over an emergency meeting to coordinate a response to minimize damage in the face of the rains expected for these days.

Another of those who died in the capital was electrocuted while doing cleaning work after a tree fell due to the rains.

The volume of rainfall accumulated in Seoul at 8:00 local time (23:00 GMT on Monday) was 442 millimeters, according to the South Korean meteorological agency, which forecasts more rainfall in the region, which could reach 300 millimeters until Thursday. .

In neighboring North Korea, state media reported Tuesday that a rain alert has been declared in the south of the country.

The alert affects the provinces of North Hwanghae and South Hwanghae, some areas in the south of Gangwon province and the city of Kaesong, which borders South Korea, according to information provided by state television KCTV.

The North Korean broadcaster said 60 to 80 millimeters of rain is expected in those regions.

North Korean state media have broadcast images of overflowing of the Taedong River, which runs through Pyongyang, and several riverside walks in the capital flooded.

The state newspaper Rodong Sinmun published an article on Tuesday talking about the “adverse weather conditions with frequent rains” in the region, with a message from the leader, Kim Jong-un, for farmers, and a call to adopt preventive measures. to prevent crop and other damage.

Residents of Seoul clean up debris after the rains. Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

The gates of a major dam in the western port city of Nampho are being adjusted to prevent overflows into the Taedong River damaging fields, and the country’s mines are also being inspected to prevent flooding and collapse, the paper added.

Pyongyang did not specifically report damage or casualties.

suspended transport

The unusual downpours also affected South Korea’s transportation network, especially in and around the capital area.

Eight rail tracks were flooded, causing temporary suspension of several sections of train and subway lines, such as the Seoul Subway Line 4 and the Gyeonggi Line, which connects Seoul and Incheon.

Some 80 road sections across the country, including some on the Olympic and Dongbu expressways, as well as three underground roads and 26 riverside parking lots, were closed for safety reasons.

People try to find transportation after heavy rains in South Korea. Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

Entry to 156 hiking routes in five mountain national parks, including Mount Bukhan, remained prohibited, and at least eight commercial ferry routes suspended service on Tuesday.

The authorities have asked for caution due to the risk of avalanches in wooded areas due to the softening of the ground.

EFE

