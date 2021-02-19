Today, Friday, the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention announced that 561 new cases of coronavirus were recorded during the past twenty-four hours, which brings the total number of cases to 86,128.

The country also witnessed 6 additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 1550, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

617 people recovered from among those infected with the virus, bringing the total number of people recovering from the disease and being discharged from hospitals, to 76,513 cases.