Today, Friday, the health authorities in South Korea announced the registration of 469 new cases of Coronavirus during the past twenty-four hours, which brings the total number of infections to 77,395.

The Central Disaster and Safety Measures headquarters in South Korea also announced the registration of 13 new deaths in Corona that occurred during the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,399 deaths, according to the South Korean Yonhap News Agency.

The number of recoveries from the disease increased by 487 people from the previous day, to 66,603 cases, while the number of patients undergoing medical treatment under quarantine decreased by 31 from the previous day to 9,493 people.