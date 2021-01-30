Today, Saturday, South Korea announced the registration of 458 new cases of the emerging coronavirus, including 423 locally transmitted infections, which raised the total number of cases to 77,850, according to the Agency for Disease Control and Prevention in Korea.

Daily infections have decreased from 469 on Friday, 497 on Thursday and 559 on Wednesday.

South Korea recorded 15 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,414, and the number of patients with serious symptoms across the country to 231.