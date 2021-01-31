Today, Sunday, the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that 355 new cases of Coronavirus had been recorded during the past 24 hours in South Korea.

Yonhap news agency quoted the center as saying that among the new cases, 325 local infections, bringing the death toll to 78,205 cases.

This is the first time that the daily death toll has fallen below 400 in five days, and it appears that the decline is largely due to fewer tests over the weekend.

And new cases of Coronavirus have increased recently. The high number of cases prompted health authorities to postpone their decision on whether to extend or reduce the current social distancing measures, to announce it later in the day.