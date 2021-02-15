Today, Monday, the health authorities in South Korea announced that 344 new cases of coronavirus were recorded during the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of infections to 83,869 people.

And the Central Disaster and Safety Measures Headquarters in South Korea announced today, Monday, that the country witnessed 5 additional deaths in Corona, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,527, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

The number of recoveries from the virus increased by 235 cases from the previous day, bringing the total number to 73,794 cases.