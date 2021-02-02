The Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced today, Tuesday, that 336 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in South Korea during the past 24 hours.

The South Korean Yonhap News Agency quoted the center as saying that among the new cases, 295 were local infections, bringing the total number of cases to 78,844.

The health authorities have said that they may ease social distancing measures before the Lunar New Year holiday from 11 to 13 February this year, in the event that infection cases decrease significantly.

And South Korea announced yesterday, Sunday, the extension of work with more stringent measures to confront the Corona virus for a period of two weeks, as the authorities fear the emergence of outbreaks of the virus before the Lunar New Year holiday.