Today, Monday, the South Korean authorities announced that 305 new cases of coronavirus and 5 deaths had been recorded during the past 24 hours.

The Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention stated that, with this, the total number of HIV infections rose to 78,508 cases and deaths to 1,425, according to South Korean Yonhap News Agency.

431 new cases recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 68,309 cases.