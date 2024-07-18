Supreme Court upholds ruling that state “must recognize insurance coverage for spouses of same-sex couples”

The Supreme Court of South Korea maintained this Thursday (18.Jul.2024) the understanding that the State “must recognize insurance coverage for spouses of same-sex couples”. The decision, considered historic, was made in a case in which a same-sex couple took legal action in 2021 to be entitled to the National Health Insurance Service as dependents of each other. The information is from Reuters.

The Court had already reached this understanding in 2023, but appeals were filed. On Thursday (18 July), the president of the court, Jo Hee-de, said that although there are no clauses in national law that specifically refer to health insurance for same-sex couples, denying benefits constitutes discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

According to Jo Hee-de, the act of denying the benefit to the couple “violates human dignity and worth, the right to pursue happiness, freedom of privacy, and the right to equality before the law”. He stated that, in the case analyzed, “the degree of violation is serious”.

So Sung-wook and Kim Yong-min present themselves as married, but their union is not considered legal since South Korea does not recognize same-sex marriage.

Chang Suh-yeon, one of the lawyers representing the two, told reporters that with the decision this Thursday (18th July), “the legal status of same-sex couples will be recognized in the public system” South Korean. “I think the existence of same-sex couples will become more visible”, he stated.