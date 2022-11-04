South Korea raises fighter jets due to propulsion of 180 DPRK warplanes

South Korea has taken off at least 80 fighter jets after it recorded more than 180 North Korean warplanes being set in motion. On Friday, November 4, reports the South Korean agency yonhap.

According to the agency, from 11:00 to 15:00 local time, South Korean specialists detected nearly two hundred North Korean military aircraft were set in motion. In particular, they were recorded in the sky over the interior of the DPRK, as well as near the western and eastern coasts of the country. According to the military, it was about bombers, as well as MiG and Su fighters.

In response, Seoul decided to take to the air dozens of its fighters, including the F-35A.

Earlier, on November 2, it was reported that North Korea fired 100 artillery shots into the buffer zone area in the Sea of ​​Japan. Prior to this, it also became known that the DPRK launched at least ten missiles of various types in the Sea of ​​​​Japan and the Yellow Sea, while one of them fell in international waters 26 kilometers south of the northern boundary line with the DPRK in the Sea of ​​​​Japan.