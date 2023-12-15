A South Korean presidential security official on Thursday raised the possibility that North Korea might launch an intercontinental ballistic missile this month, as he arrived in Washington for a high-level security meeting.

Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Tae-hyo made the remarks upon his arrival in Washington on the eve of the second meeting of the Nuclear Advisory Group, a security meeting between South Korea and the United States aimed at discussing nuclear and strategic planning issues, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

“I think there is a possibility that North Korea will launch an intercontinental ballistic missile in December,” he told reporters at Dulles International Airport near Washington. He did not explain the intelligence that led him to believe this.

In response to a question about whether North Korea's launch of a spy satellite last month would be part of the discussions in the meeting session, Kim said that the ballistic missile that uses intercontinental ballistic missile technology is the subject of “extended deterrence” discussions between Seoul and Washington. South Korea and the United States view North Korea's satellite launch as using intercontinental ballistic missile technology in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

Extended deterrence indicates the United States' commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally. He said, “Whether this ballistic missile is long or short-range, if a nuclear (weapon) is loaded on it, it becomes a nuclear threat and a nuclear attack against us.”

It is noteworthy that the Nuclear Advisory Group was established in accordance with the Washington Declaration adopted by South Korean President Yoon Seok-Yul and US President Joe Biden during their summit in Washington in April as part of efforts to enhance the credibility of extended deterrence. The opening session was held in Seoul in July, led by Kim, US National Security Council Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell, and National Security Council Coordinator for Defense Policy and Arms Control Kara Abercrombie.